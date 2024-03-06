Syrian Minister Discusses Important Issues of the Arab Region

"We must leave the meetings with decisions that are proportional to the challenges facing our Arab countries and affirm support for their central issues".

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria, Faisal Al-Mekdad, discussed at the Arab League summit the situation in the region and how member countries should play their role in the current global context.

The League of Arab States meets at its 161st meeting, held in Cairo. In this context, the Syrian diplomat met with his counterparts in Lebanon and Iraq, with whom he addressed burning issues in the region, such as the genocide in Gaza.

On the situation of the Muslim world, Al-Mekdad clarified: "We must leave the meetings with decisions that are proportional to the challenges facing our Arab countries and affirm support for their central issues, in particular the question of the Palestinian people, end the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan and put an end to violations and attacks by the Israeli entity against the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic".

The Damascus diplomat criticized the United States, which he described as an unconditional ally of Israel, "Neither the number of days of the aggression, the 152 days, nor the number of victims of martyrs and wounded, which reached tens of thousands, nor the number of bombs and explosives used in the aggression, which amounted to thousands of tons, moved the consciences of countries that support the Zionist entity and are accomplices of its crimes, led by the United States".

He also denounced Washington’s vetoes of ceasefire proposals requested by countries such as Algeria and the presidential statement, which blamed Tel Aviv for the Al-Rashid Street massacre.

Al-Mekdad also stressed the need for support among Arab states to end the multipolar hegemony maintained by Western powers, which attack and demonize any nation that does not want to fulfill their mandates and dictates.

The affirmation of the Syrian foreign minister is demonstrated in the economic bloc imposed on Syria, which only delays the post-war recovery process in which the country finds itself and prevents the normalization of life in the country.