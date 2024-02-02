US Strikes against Iranian Targets in Syria

State television confirmed the death and injuring of several martyrs in different locations attacked in Syria.

The United States has killed several pro-Iranian fighters in airstrikes targeting strongholds of pro-Iranian fighters in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Friday night.

According to a war monitor, the airstrikes targeted the Haidariya region in the desert of al-Mayadeen city, as well as the Ain Ali and Al-Shibli shrines in the al-Mayadeen countryside.

The strikes also targeted the al-Hizam area and the industrial neighborhood in the city of al-Bukamal near the Syrian-Iraqi border. Overall, the war jets destroyed 17 sites in Deir al-Zour in three rounds of airstrikes on al-Mayadeen and one round on al-Bukamal.

U.S. reconnaissance aircraft continue to intensively patrol the region's airspace.

⭕ LIVE: US launches air strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq in response to the drone attack that killed three soldiers at a US base in Jordan.

https://t.co/MzZ7uZ6v2n — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 2, 2024

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights key Iranian advisors withdrew to Damascus, while some elements of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) remained in Deir al-Zour, with the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Fatimiyoun Brigade, both supported by the IRGC, tasked with managing operations in Deir al-Zour.

Two hours before the U.S. strike, Israeli and Western electronic intelligence and aerial surveillance aircraft were reported to be conducting intensive reconnaissance deep into Syrian territory, towards central and southern Syria.

For its part, state television confirmed the death and injuring of several martyrs in different locations attacked in Syria. Washington has also confirmed the strikes in retaliation for a recent deadly attack on a U.S. base in Jordan.

On Sunday, three U.S. military personnel were killed in a drone strike on a U.S. base in Jordan. Pro-Iranian militias were blamed for the attack. Operations against U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq have been increasing as Israeli occupation forces continue to ravage the Palestinian population.