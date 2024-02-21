Israel Attacks Residential Building in Kafr Sousa, Damascus

The Syrian Ministry of Defense declared: “At nearly 09:40 a.m. On Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression, targeting a residential building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in Damascus.”
��BREAKING: ISRAEL CARRIES OUT AN ASSASSINATION IN SYRIA.
The IOF carried out a cowardly assassination operation on a residential building in the Kafr Sousah neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, leading to the martyrdom of two and at least six injuries. pic.twitter.com/SbD2B8n4H7
During the attack, two civilian died in addition to material damage to the epicenter of the attack and nearby buildings.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | In Syria, at least six mercenaries from Syria’s opposition democratic forces were killed after a confirmed attack by the Iraqi Islamic resistance in response to the recent attacks by the United States. pic.twitter.com/v8dvmX2Nf6