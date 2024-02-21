    • Live
News > Syria

Israel Attacks Residential Building in Kafr Sousa, Damascus

  • Building destroyed by Israeli attack

    Building destroyed by Israeli attack | Photo: EFE

Published 21 February 2024
Opinion

The Israeli government continues to launch attacks against Syria

Israel attacked, this morning, a residential building in the Kafr Sousa area of ​​Damascus. The attack was launched from the occupied Golan area.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense declared: “At nearly 09:40 a.m. On Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression, targeting a residential building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in Damascus.”

During the attack, two civilian died in addition to material damage to the epicenter of the attack and nearby buildings.

sana.sy/en
by teleSUR/ CC
