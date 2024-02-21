Israel Attacks Residential Building in Kafr Sousa, Damascus

Israel attacked, this morning, a residential building in the Kafr Sousa area of ​​Damascus. The attack was launched from the occupied Golan area.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense declared: “At nearly 09:40 a.m. On Wednesday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression, targeting a residential building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in Damascus.”

��BREAKING: ISRAEL CARRIES OUT AN ASSASSINATION IN SYRIA.



The IOF carried out a cowardly assassination operation on a residential building in the Kafr Sousah neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, leading to the martyrdom of two and at least six injuries. pic.twitter.com/SbD2B8n4H7 — Censored Voice. (@CensoredNws) February 21, 2024

During the attack, two civilian died in addition to material damage to the epicenter of the attack and nearby buildings.