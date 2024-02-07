Israeli Bombing Leaves 7 Syrians Dead

The death toll has been confirmed following the conclusion of rescue operations after the collapse of a residential building in Homs city.

On Wednesday, Israel attacked the province of Homs in central Syria with missiles, leaving seven dead and 13 people injured.

Muslim Al-Atassi, the health director in Homs, informed that the death toll has been officially confirmed following the conclusion of rescue operations after the collapse of a residential building on Al-Hamra Street in Homs city which was caused by the attack.

Earlier Wednesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said Israel conducted a missile attack at around 00:30 a.m. from over the northern Lebanese region of Tripoli, targeting various sites in the city of Homs and its vicinity.

Several missiles were intercepted and destroyed by Syrian air defenses, with a few others landing in the Al-Qusayr countryside, causing fires in the vicinity.

Destruction of residential buildings in one of the districts of the city of Homs as a result of a Israeli attack .



Rescue services are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/ZDAelyQXGZ — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) February 7, 2024

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported nine explosions heard in Homs and its surrounding areas following the attack.

This attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on military sites in Syria and the Observatory said Israel also shelled sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah on the outskirts of Homs.

The Revolutionary Guard and militias in Syria are often targeted by airstrikes by the Jewish state, which views their presence in the neighboring country as a threat to Israeli security.