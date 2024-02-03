Iran Qualifies as ‘Strategic Error’ US Attacks on Iraq and Syria

Nasser Kanaani, Iran’s FM said that that the US attacks were a “violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, international law, and a clear violation of the United Nations Charter”.

Nasser Kanaani, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said in a statement this Saturday that the US attacks were a “violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria, international law, and a clear violation of the United Nations Charter”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has categorically condemned the United States' military attacks on areas in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, which will have no result other than the escalation of tensions and instability in the region.

The Ministry urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to prevent the expansion of the crisis, at the time he added that “the continuation of such adventures is a threat to regional and international peace and security”.

“Roots of the tension and crisis in the region go back to the occupation by the Israeli regime and the continuation of this regime’s military operations in Gaza and the genocide of the Palestinians with the unlimited support of the US,” highlighted the Iran's statement.

The Iranian FM also pointed that stability and security to the region cannot be imagined but through focusing on the root cause of the crisis and resolving it, referring to Israel’s attacks on the Arab population in Gaza and it occupation of the Palestinian's land.

“The strikes will continue at times and places of our choosing,” said after the attacks the US president Joe Biden, noting that the attacks on Middle East will continue.