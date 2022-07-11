Syrian, Iranian Leaders Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

The Iranian leader reaffirmed that his country will continue to support the Syrian resistance and the establishment of peace and stability in that nation.



Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi reaffirmed on Saturday their willingness to continue boosting bilateral cooperation through agreements in strategic areas.

During a telephone conversation, both leaders expressed their willingness to continue carrying out joint actions in order to face different national and regional challenges, among them the fight against the pretension of a unipolar world.

Local media reported that the leaders exchanged on the different ways they can use to promote collaboration in new areas, in addition to following up on the agreements already signed.

In this regard, President Raisi emphasized the agreements reached during Al Assad's visit to Tehran in recent days and asserted that the implementation of these agreements "must be followed seriously".

According to the Iranian Presidency, in the framework of the Muslim feast of sacrifice, named Eid Al-Adha, both dignitaries expressed their wishes for prosperity and well-being for both peoples.

"I hope that the Almighty bestows his mercy and blessings on Muslim nations with the blessing of this Eid, especially the resilient nations of Iran and Syria," Ebrahim Raisi said, according to the presidency's website.

In this regard, the Iranian leader ratified that Iran will continue to support the Syrian resistance and the establishment of peace and stability in that nation as he added that it opposes any foreign intervention against Damascus.

"Iran and Syria are one bastion and I hope we will celebrate the coming Eid year as the nations of Iran and Syria witness growing domestic and foreign successes," the Syrian dignitary concluded.