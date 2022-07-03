Iranian Foreign Minister Begins Official Visit to Syria

This is the fourth visit made by the head of Iranian diplomacy to Damascus, the previous one was last March, during which he confirmed the will to consolidate strategic cooperation to face the blockade and economic sanctions.



Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, arrived in this capital on Sunday, where he plans to hold consultations with the highest Syrian authorities to strengthen bilateral coordination and cooperation.

The visit is very important and takes place in the midst of many regional and international developments, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad told reporters after receiving his Persian counterpart at the Damascus International Airport.

He explained the situation in Syria demands more consultations between the two countries, taking into account the repeated Israeli attacks and the threats launched by Tel Aviv against Iran.

Iran’s FM visits Syria, meets President Assad@mohali87 reports from Damascus. pic.twitter.com/4ge6KkYRBk — Press TV (@PressTV) July 3, 2022

In turn, the Iranian foreign minister condemned the Israeli attack perpetrated the same day of his arrival against the province of Tartous and ratified Tehran’s support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

This is the fourth visit made by the head of Iranian diplomacy to Damascus, the previous one was last March, during which he confirmed the will to consolidate strategic cooperation to face the blockade and economic sanctions.

Iran supports Syria militarily and economically, while deploying advisers and militias that support the Army in its fight against terrorist organizations.