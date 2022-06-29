    • Live
News > World

Syria Recognizes Lugansk and Donetsk as Independent States

  • Map of the Donbass region as of June 29, 2022

    Map of the Donbass region as of June 29, 2022 | Photo: Twitter/ @yanoxxtweet

Published 29 June 2022
Syria decided to recognize the independence and sovereignty of Luhansk and Donetsk "embodying the common will and desire to establish relations in all fields."

On Wednesday, Syria's Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that its country recognizes the sovereignty of Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, which are located in the Donbas.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry will contact the authorities of each of the self-proclaimed Russian-speaking republics to formalize the establishment of diplomatic relations in accordance with established international standards.

The Syrian recognition of the republics located in the Donbass region constitutes a step to facilitate the formation of states that have their own distinctive histories and cultures.

In the light of international law, the unilateral action of a State that recognizes another as its equal is a legitimate action. In this case, it will make it possible to make viable the aspirations of those who inhabit the territory attacked by Ukraine.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Lugansk and Donetsk after approval by the Security Council.

Three days later, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine aimed at the demilitarization and denazification in the Donbas region.

SANA -Sputnik
teleSUR/ JF
