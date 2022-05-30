Turkish Plan To Create a “Security Zone” in Syria: War Crime

Turkey's plan to create a "security zone" on Syrian territory is part of its policy of ethnic and geographical cleansing and is a war crime and a crime against humanity, according to a Monday statement from the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs rejected and condemned the military hostilities waged by Turkey's forces against areas and localities in northeastern Syria.

The Foreign Ministry warned that Turkey, along with the U.S. and other Western countries, uses Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity as a blackmail or bargaining chip in pursuit of cheap political gains at the expense of the Syrian people and the unity of its territory.

Furthermore, it denounced that hostile actions by Turkish forces resulted in civilian casualties and the displacement of dozens of families.

The text added that Syria gives responsibility for these crimes to all parties acting illegally and outside the framework of the Syrian state and its institutions.

Erdogan: The Turkish Armed Forces will launch a military operation against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to expand the 30-kilometer security zone in Syria. #Turkey #erodgan #Syrian pic.twitter.com/3J4kXUnhjX — Vivacious Dispatch (@SumitKu16707550) May 26, 2022

The Foreign Ministry concluded its communiqué stressing Syria's inalienable right under international law to use all legitimate means to confront any measures taken by the "Turkish regime" and its lackeys of terrorist organizations. Syria demands the departure of all foreign forces illegally operating in its territory.