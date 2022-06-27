Iran Confirms Nuclear Talks To Start in Doha on Tuesday

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani said on Monday night that the Iranian negotiating team will depart for Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday for talks to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, according to the official IRNA news agency.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani will still lead the Iranian negotiating team, Kanani added.
Earlier on Monday, the ministry said the upcoming negotiations will be held indirectly with the United States, and facilitated by the European Union (EU).