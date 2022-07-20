Syria Severs Diplomatic Relations With Ukraine

Syria decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in line with "the principle of reciprocity," according to the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

The official statement by the Syrian Ministry said, "in accordance with the principle of reciprocity and in response to the decision of the Ukrainian government in this regard, the Syrian Arab Republic severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine."

Since 2018, the Ukrainian government, in practice, broke off relations with Syria by refusing to renew the residency visas of Syrian diplomats in Kiev, preventing them from exercising their functions, according to the statement.



"At that time, the embassy was suspended as a result of the Ukrainian government's hostile attitudes and its total and blind dependence on U.S. and Western policies towards Syria and the world," the statement said.

Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with Syria last June 30 without cutting consular ties in retaliation for Syria's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Siria rompe relaciones diplomáticas con Ucrania



Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores y Expatriados de Siria decidió este miércoles romper de manera oficial relaciones diplomáticas con Ucrania, informa comunicado de la República Árabe pic.twitter.com/qDALBiye73 — CorreodelGuarapiche (@Guarapicheblog) July 20, 2022

Syria breaks diplomatic relations with Ukraine. The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates decided on Wednesday to officially break diplomatic ties with Ukraine, reports a statement from the Arab Republic.

Syria recognized the self-proclaimed republics' sovereignty on June 29.