Iran Warns Any Military Action in Syria to Benefit Terrorists

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the issues pertaining to Syria are required to be resolved through negotiations, urging Türkiye, Syria, and Russia to solve the problems through dialogue.

On Tuesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that preserving Syria's territorial integrity is of great importance, saying any military action in the north of the Arab state will benefit terrorists.

Making the remarks at a meeting with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also attended by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Khamenei said such military actions in northern Syria will definitely harm Türkiye, Syria, and the entire region as well as prevent the Syrian government from implementing the expected political measure.

Khamenei said ensuring "the Muslim world's glory and greatness" depends on resolving differences and remaining cognizant in the face of divisive policies. He highlighted the necessity of fighting terrorism, giving the assurance that Iran will cooperate with Türkiye.

He added the issues pertaining to Syria are required to be resolved through negotiations, urging Iran, Türkiye, Syria, and Russia to solve the problems through dialogue. Calling for improving bilateral relations in all areas, Erdogan said Ankara has always been against U.S. unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

Turning to the two countries' years-long battles against terrorists, Erdogan noted that there are terror groups in Syria that are supported and heavily armed by Western countries, defending his country's planned military operations in northern Syria.

Erdogan arrived in Iran on Monday night to take part in a trilateral meeting on Tuesday to be also attended by Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Syrian crisis.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian and Turkish presidents met and signed a number of cooperation documents as well as a memorandum of understanding.