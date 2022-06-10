    • Live
News > World

Syria Halts Flights at Damascus Airport After Israeli Airstrike

    File photo of a missile being seen over Damascus, Syria. | Photo: Twitter/ @edrormba

Published 10 June 2022 (1 hours 23 minutes ago)
On Friday, Syria announced on the suspension of all flights at the Damascus airport following the overnight Israeli missile strikes on sites south of the Syrian capital.

The Transport Ministry said some technical devices and equipment went out of service at the airport, without specifying the cause of the malfunction. New flight dates will be announced once technical issues are solved and safety is ensured.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the airport's northern runway sustained damage during the Israeli dawn strikes on three warehouses of Iranian militias at the airport zone.

The strikes also caused damage to the control tower inside the airport, the London-based watchdog added. The northern runway has remained the only operational runway for the Damascus airport since its southern one was rendered out of service by a round of Israeli strikes in 2021.

In the early hours of Friday, Israel launched airstrikes on sites south of Damascus, injuring one civilian. This is the third Israeli airstrike on what it calls Iranian sites inside Syria this week.

"The Israeli enemy launched at 4.20 am on Friday an aerial aggression from the occupied Syria Golan’s airspace, targeting some post south of Damascus. Army air defenses confronted the aggression and shot down a most of the missiles,” a military source told agency SANA.

Earlier this week, the Syrian and Russian war jets carried out military drills to strengthen the capability of the Syrian air force to intercept Israeli missiles.

Xinhua - SANA
by teleSUR/ JF
