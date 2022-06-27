Russian Defense Minister Pays Visit to Troops in Donbas

Army General Sergei Shoigu made an on-site inspection for the first time since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine 123 days ago.



Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu made an on-site inspection, for the first time since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine 123 days ago, of a command center of Russian troops.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry reported that Shoigu took advantage of his visit to decorate servicemen who showed heroism while carrying out missions in the self-proclaimed Donbas people's republics.

"Shoigou presented state awards: the Golden Star of the Hero of the Russian Federation medal and the Order of Valor to Russian servicemen who showed heroism and dedication in carrying out combat missions during the special military operation," the ministry reported.

"I assure you that you still have many glorious deeds ahead of you for the benefit of our homeland, the Armed Forces, the Airborne Forces. Congratulations! Take good care of yourselves," said the Minister of Defense.

During the inspection at the command posts of the Russian groupings, Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main directions of the special operation in Ukraine.

The general also drew attention to the creation of necessary living conditions for Russian military personnel at the temporary deployment points.

The presence of the Defense Minister at several army command posts took place against the background of the seizure by Russian troops of the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.