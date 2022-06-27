New US Aid Package for Ukraine Includes Anti-Aircraft Systems

Washington will provide the Zelensky regime with medium- and long-range anti-aircraft defense systems, as well as ammunition for artillery and radar systems.

On Monday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that the new military aid package for Ukraine includes advanced anti-aircraft systems.

Speaking to reporters at Elmau Castle in Germany, where the G7 summit is taking place, Sullivan said Washington will provide Ukraine with medium- and long-range anti-aircraft defense systems, as well as ammunition for artillery and radar systems.

"What we are trying to do right now is tailor our military assistance to the particular and immediate needs of the Ukrainians on the battlefield at this very moment," he said.

On Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenski participated by videoconference in the G7 meeting. Besides requesting anti-aircraft defense systems, Zelenski stressed he wants to shorten the war as much as possible. Sullivan hinted that Zelensky's goal is to make the most of the coming months to put Ukraine in the best possible position for any negotiations.

��While The White House is confirming legitimacy of photos with captured US mercenaries, they are already giving interviews to RT. "Money, money, weapons,weapons" is not the solution for Ukraine crisis says the American mercenary. pic.twitter.com/Dat2nzjVuE — DanZiliouZ (@DanZiliouZ) June 17, 2022

Regarding the issue of a cap on the price of Russian oil, the U.S. official pointed out that a final agreement has not yet been reached due to the complexity of the situation.

Nevertheless, a consensus at the level of the G7 would be "a rather drastic step forward" that would amount to "one of the most significant results" of the summit.

In relation to the next NATO summit in Madrid, Sullivan stressed that Washington's objective is to resolve problems linked to the Turkish veto of Sweden and Finland joining the Alliance. He did not rule out the possibility of President Joe Biden meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.