Ukraine Could End the Conflict Right Away - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian-Ukrainian conflict could end immediately if Ukraine lays down arms.

The Russian diplomat referred to recent comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the conflict must end by the end of the year.

"The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of today. There has to be an order for the nationalist battalions and Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms. Russia's demands must also be met," Peskov said Tuesday in a conference call.

In conversation with G7 leaders, Zelensky said the ongoing conflict must be resolved before the end of the year before the harsh winter makes fighting harder for Ukrainian troops. He also called on the group's nations to continue imposing sanctions on Russia and supplying weapons to Kiev.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron's office, Zelensky also said that "Ukraine will negotiate when it is in a position to do so, that is when it has basically re-established a position of strength," noting that currently, it is not the time to negotiate with Russia.

Dmitry Peskov a déclaré que l'#Ukraine pourrait parvenir à une cessation des hostilités avant la fin de la journée si ses dirigeants ordonnaient à l'armée et aux unités nationalistes de déposer les armes et acceptaient de se conformer aux conditions de la Russie. pic.twitter.com/CJIUoYvbFa — pampam (@pampam698) June 28, 2022

Dmitry Peskov said that #Ukraine could achieve a cessation of hostilities before the end of the day if its leaders ordered the army and Nationalist units to lay down their arms and agreed to abide by Russia's terms.

That favorable position could be reached by the end of August following the conduct of "counter-offensive operations in certain areas," Ukraine's chief negotiator, David Arakhamia, said last week.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are currently stalled after the last attempt by both sides in March to settle the conflict at Türkiye negotiating tables.



