G7 Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine Against Russia

The G7 pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia at the summit being held June 26-28 in Germany.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the Group of Seven (G7) said.

The host of the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said via Twitter that "as G7 we stand united on Ukraine's side and will continue our support. For this, we all have to take tough but necessary decisions," he said, adding that looking for an end to the conflict "we will continue to increase pressure on Putin."

According to a G7 source, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on world leaders to do everything possible to end the current conflict in Ukraine before the end of the year.

In a video-link conversation with the group, Zelensky said it is necessary "not to lower the pressure" regarding punitive sanctions imposed by Western and European allies on Russia.



"President Biden met with G7 leaders and President Zelenskyy to continue delivering on their support for Ukraine – issuing significant commitments including new sanctions that will hold Putin accountable and further intensify economic measures against Russia" - US White House

In addition, the Ukrainian president said that currently, it is not the time to negotiate with Russia. "Ukraine will negotiate when it is in a position to do so, that is, when it has basically re-established a position of strength," French President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

The G7 countries also referred to grain exports, on which they said Moscow should allow grain shipments to leave Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly said it is not blocking Ukrainian grain exports. Moscow guarantees safe passage for grain shipments if Kiev clears its mines' ports.