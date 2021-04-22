Supreme Court Upholds Bias of Judge Who Convicted Lula

With seven votes in favor and only two against, Lula definitively recovers all his political rights.

On Thursday, a vote by Brazil's Supreme Court was ratified by seven votes to two the bias of Judge Sergio Moro. He convicted former Brazilian President Lula da Silva for alleged corruption.

The decision comes after a vote of the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), formed by 11 ministers. Still, the trial was stopped when there was a minimum majority, reaching seven votes against two and having analyzed a new appeal on the partiality of the Brazilian judge, specifically in the Triplex case of Guarujá.

Thus, the legal war against the former president is definitively dismantled, who recovers all his political rights, among them, the possibility of standing for election.

Lula tweeted from his official account the announcement of the decision and affirmed that Sergio Moro, "as we manifested since the first written manifestation," used his position to promote a crusade against me to remove me from the 2018 elections.

For its part, the Workers' Party, to which the former Brazilian president belongs, published on its official Twitter account a video of the celebration of the result with the hashtag LulaInocente.

The president of the leftist political group PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, also reacted to the court decision, expressing, "The majority of the Supreme Court did justice: Moro was a suspect judge, Lula is innocent of the charges and has full political rights. 5 years of struggle were worth it!"

Now, Lula's defense may make other appeals to have the former judge's bias also reviewed in his actions in several specific cases against the former president. Still, the evidence gathered by Lula's defense will not be estimated in those new appeals, which would start to be analyzed from scratch.

Just in March, the Second Plenum of the nation's Supreme Federal Court concluded that Moro had violated the former president's rights on several occasions, including his secret recording of conversations between Lula and his lawyers, which were leaked to the press by the judge.

On that occasion, Judge Sergio Moro's acceptance of the post as Minister of Justice offered by Bolsonaro demonstrated his political bias towards Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian Supreme Federal Court then announced for the first time that, due to political bias, all decisions made by the judge during the process against former president Luiz Ignacio da Silva on alleged corruption charges associated with the Lava Jato case were declared null and void.