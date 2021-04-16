Brazil: Food Insecurity Hits 125 Million Amid COVID-19 Crisis

"Bolsonaro yesterday asked that his ministers be compared with those of the Lula government. Brazil no longer has a Ministry of Culture. A day of
@gilbertogil as minister."
The report highlights that households with children up to 4 years old are the hardest hit by food insecurity, showing levels well above the national average. Moreover, at least 44 percent o Brazilians stopped eating meat and healthy food during the COVID-19 pandemic, turning to processed food instead.
Furthermore, the gender and ethnic aspects play a major in a family's probability of experiencing poor nutrition. The data shows malnutrition in 25.5 percent of single-mother households, compared to 13.3 percent in man-lead families, and these indicators rise to 67,5 percent when the person is black.