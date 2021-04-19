Brazil: Senator Rejects Bolsonaro's Mismanagement Of COVID-19

A parliamentary commission will investigate the Federal government's failure to purchase vaccines and inputs needed for their production in Brazil.

Brazil's Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Omar Aziz on Sunday held far-right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro responsible for Brazil becoming the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America.

"Brazil has no health protocol to curb contagions. The President does one thing, the Health Minister tells us to go in another direction, and local authorities are ordering what they believe is convenient. Meanwhile, people keep dying," Aziz condemned.

Over the last year, Bolsonaro provoked crowds and urged people not to wear masks, contrary to the recommendations of experts and the Health Ministry.

"What the President has done is grounds for him to be arrested," said Aziz, who will assume the presidency of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI), tasked with digging into Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic.

COVID 19 Update



By close of yesterday,The world had recorded 141,996,698 cases of COVID 19 in total, USA leading with 32,404,463 cases arising from +43,181 new cases. India with +275,306.

������������



New deaths

India +1,625

Brazil +1,553

Mexico +535

Peru +433 pic.twitter.com/EXof0JbUda — Mawangwa Ibrahim (@mawangwa) April 19, 2021

The CPI will investigate the Executive's actions and omissions and will oversee the use of federal funds by local authorities. "The Commission also will investigate the failures of Bolsonaro's government, especially of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, to purchase vaccines and inputs needed for their production in Brazil," the Amazonas State senator said. "Brazil was wrong not to create health barriers to prevent the virus from entering and spreading in the country at the beginning of the pandemic," he assured and added that doctors, health workers, scientists, and epidemiologists will be the first ones to be heard by the CPI.