Sudan: Clashes Continue Even After Ceasefire Extended

Clashes persist in the capital of Sudan, even after the agreement among the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to prolong a ceasefire intended to facilitate the provision of humanitarian assistance to the country’s civilians.

On Monday, representatives of the Sudanese army and the RSF agreed to prolong the seven-day truce agreement by an additional five days, shortly prior to its expiration in that evening. However, moments later, numerous residents reported intense armed conflict in Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North; all three constitute the metropolitan area of Sudan's capital, located around the confluence of the Nile River.

According to the army leader General Abdel Fattah, the military had consented to prolong the ceasefire to ease citizens’ access to services.

“The army hasn’t used its full deadly power, but it will be forced to do so if the enemy does not obey or listen to the voice of reason,” he said in a statement.

After the extension of the so-called ceasefire, fighting ongoing across the tri-city capital. Sounds of heavy artillery can be heard in many parts of Khartoum and reports of fighting in Elobeid, north Kordofan. #Sudan — Hiba Morgan (@hiba_morgan) May 30, 2023

According to the state's security committee, a number of "rebellious" sleeper cells that “had sneaked in” have been apprehended; the committee also said that these cells were in the midst of planning disruptive operations.

“We thank the citizens of Red Sea state for their total cooperation and for immediately reporting the presence of these rebellious elements and their agents within their neighborhoods,” it said, without specifying their identity.

The conflict has led to the fleeing of around 1.4 million people from their residences, among whom over 350,000 have sought refuge in neighboring nations.

Since clashes began on April 15, both generals have committed to a series of truces, though the US and Saudi Arabia said this seven-page deal is different because the warring parties signed it, and there is a monitoring mechanism.

More than six weeks into the conflict, the UN estimated more than half the population – 25 million people – to be in need of aid and protection.