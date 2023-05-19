Sudan: RSF Leader is Removed From Sovereign Council

Following the 2021 coup against Prime Minister Abdala Hamdok, Al Burhan and Hemedti established a military government whose highest body is the Sovereign Council.

On Friday, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the president of the Sovereign Council, fired Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), from his position as Council vice-president.

The position of Vice President was assumed by Malek Aqar, leader of the rebel group "Northern Sector Popular Movement" and member of the Council of Ministers.

Following the 2021 coup against Prime Minister Abdala Hamdok, Al Burhan and Hemedti established a military government whose highest executive body is the Sovereign Council.

Hemedti's removal from office comes just days after Al Burhan issued an order to freeze RSF bank accounts. This happened in the midst of negotiations for the entry of humanitarian aid into the country and to reach a new truce.

In recent days, Al Burhan has been taking steps to contain the Rapid Support Forces, which are allegedly receiving support from Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Since April 15, armed disputes between the SAF and the RSF have left at least 822 dead, according to the latest data from the Sudanese Doctors Union.

Over 936,000 people have been displaced by the conflict, including about 736,200 internally displaced persons, and about 200,000 people who took refuge in neighboring countries.