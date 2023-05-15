    • Live
392 Yemeni Citizens Evacuated From Sudan

  • Yemenia airplane. May. 15, 2023.

    Yemenia airplane. May. 15, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@yemeniradar

Published 15 May 2023 (1 hours 8 minutes ago)
On Monday, Yemen's state television station has reported that within the preceding 24 hours, a sum of 392 Yemeni nationals were successfully returned from Sudan and arrived safely in their home country.

The Yemeni national airline, Yemenia, made the transportation of its citizens by means of two outbound flights to facilitate their repatriation.

On Sunday, the first flight, transporting a total of 197 individuals, arrived to the southern coastal metropolis of Aden. 

On Sunday evening, the second flight arrived at the capital city of Sanaa, which is currently under the control of Houthi forces, carrying a total of 195 passengers aboard.

According to the report, there are plans to conduct supplementary flights during the course of the week with the objective of facilitating the evacuation of approximately 2,000 Yemeni nationals who are currently located in the city of Port Sudan.

The objective of this undertaking is to transfer the Yemeni populace, who had been residing in Sudanese cities since the conflict erupted in mid-April. Port Sudan, located on the coastline of the Red Sea and at a distance of roughly 675 km to the west of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, was selected as a central point to facilitate the relocation.

The protracted hostilities between the Sudanese military and a paramilitary faction identified as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have led to the evacuation of numerous individuals from multiple countries.

