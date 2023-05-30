RSF & Sudanese Army Agreed to a 5-Day Cease Fire Extension

"...negotiations started on May 6 under the auspices of Saudi Arabia and the United States..."

According to Al Arabiya News, on Monday, the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to prolong a cease-fire agreement they had previously concluded on May 20. This extension was the outcome of negotiations that took place in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Both parties emphasized their dedication to ensuring the secure evacuation of all civilians from conflict zones and safeguarding the delivery of humanitarian aid intended for civilians.

The agreement took by name: The Agreement on a Short-Term Cease-fire and Humanitarian Arrangements; it was achieved through negotiations that started on May 6 under the auspices of Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The agreement aims at the resolution of the conflict in Sudan and the facilitation of unobstructed passage of humanitarian assistance to the civilians.

Sudan military, rival force agree to extend truce after mediators show impatience with breaches: The five-day extension of the cease-fire between Sudan's military and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, was announced in a joint statement… https://t.co/kLmH33S6et pic.twitter.com/Wd7FIr4Qqi — Marcus Evans �� ⚛️ �� ⚖️ �� �� �� (@MarcuswevansSr) May 30, 2023

On May 20, representatives of both sides agreed to a cessation of hostilities; initiated on May 22 and had a duration of seven days.

The agreement was anticipated to conclude at 9:45 p.m. (1945 GMT) local time on Monday.

On Monday, intense confrontations erupted in the city of Khartoum in Sudan between the Sudanese Army and the RSF, shortly prior to the expiration of the cessation of hostilities agreement.