Fighting in Sudan Continues on the First Day of a New Truce

"Beyond official announcements, Sudan is still pounded and bombarded, with millions of civilian lives at risk," said Karl Schembri, a member of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

On Tuesday, clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries continued in Khartoum despite the seven-day truce agreed to develop a humanitarian corridor.

"Despite the ceasefire, the rebel militias took over the Alban Jadid University Hospital, assaulted the medical personnel, expelled the patients, and put the hospital out of service," the Health Ministry denounced.

"So far, the rebel militia has occupied 28 hospitals and 6 other vital health institutions. It also seized 21 ambulances," the health authorities detailed.

Since the conflict broke out on April 15, the parties have agreed to at least eight truces, none of which have been fully implemented as expected.

The Arab News reported that the fighting and airstrikes in Khartoum began shortly after 9:45 p.m. Monday, when the truce is supposed to come into force. It also mentioned that the smell of smoke and explosions were felt throughout the day.

Sporadic artillery fire echoes through Sudan's capital Khartoum but residents say fighting calmed following ceasefire, raising faint hopes in embattled city

"We've had over a month of broken promises and empty words while humanitarian colleagues were killed together with children and others and hospitals destroyed," he added.

Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, warned of the need to ensure the implementation of the "Agreement on a Short-term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangement" signed in Jeddah on Saturday.

"We call on the United Nations and international partners to support and cooperate with regional organizations, with a view to providing the necessary time and space for regional mediation," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday.