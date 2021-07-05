Storm Elsa Moves Toward Central Cuba

The last time a major hurricane affected Cuba was in 2017 when Irma left 10 dead and material losses of US$13.2 billion.

Cuba’s Institute of Meteorology (INSMET) reported that tropical storm Elsa advances toward the center of the island after having crossed the coasts of three eastern provinces where it was felt with the strong winds, tidal waves, and intense rains.

On Sunday night, Elsa maintained a northwesterly course at about 24 kilometers per hour and was 215 kilometers southeast of the Casilda resort, in the province of Spiritus.

In the eastern region of Cuba, winds are expected with speeds between 60 and 75 kilometers per hour, even higher gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour may occur. If Elsa maintains its current trajectory and characteristics, the intensity of wind and rainfall will increase, mainly in mountainous localities.

This storm, which during its transit through the Lesser Antilles became the first hurricane of the current Atlantic cyclone season, has been turning northwest.

Tropical Storm Elsa from the @Space_Station today. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/yHme7frbmQ — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) July 4, 2021

On Sunday morning, the tropical storm passed near the coasts of the provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago, and Granma. There Elsa affected agriculture and electric service to some 11,823 customers.

On Monday, the Cuban Civil Defense decreed the "alarm" phase for the provinces of Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Matanzas, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Holguin, Las Tunas, Camaguey, and Ciego de Avila.

The last time a major hurricane affected Cuba was in 2017 when Irma crossed the northern coast of the island from east to west leaving 10 dead and material losses of US$13.2 billion in housing, infrastructure, agriculture, and livestock.