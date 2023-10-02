Jamaica Celebrates National Heroes Day

The tribute includes flag-raising ceremonies, cultural events, the presentation of national honors and decorations, particularly on the third Monday in October.

Jamaica's National Heroes Day is an amalgamation of many of these personalities. The celebration of this day began in 1969 in honor of great personalities, including Sir Alexander Bustamante, Jamaica's first prime minister. Subsequently, the people of the nation bestowed this distinction on six other individuals who were considered national heroes of the region and who would be remembered for years to come.

The list also includes Marcus Garvey, the man who won international recognition for seeking the rights of all blacks, Baptists Paul Bogle and Samuel Sharpe, businessman George William Gordon, who made the list for his role in politics and the education, health, local government, banking and infrastructure reforms he pushed before the British government.

The last two additions to the list of seven national heroes are Queen Nanny, a woman who was the leader of the Jamaican Maroons. She was declared a national hero by the Jamaican government in 1975 to honor her success as a strategist, military tactician, and leader. Her image is placed on the Jamaican $500 note.

Queen Nanny Of The Maroons: Ashanti Woman who Fought And Freed Over 1,000 Enslaved Africans In Jamaica.



A THREAD! pic.twitter.com/0QJsnUAYY4 — AFRICAN & BLACK HISTORY (@AfricanArchives) March 28, 2023

Norman Washington Manley, a scholar, and famous Jamaican lawyer. He was also an advocate of universal suffrage and was appointed as the first premier of Jamaica on August 14, 1959.

Pride and reverence come to the fore in the coming weeks, but the occasion is also propitious for current and future generations to be inspired by these extraordinary people and their notable deeds, highlighted the local media The Gleaner this Sunday.

In a look back, the newspaper recalled "Garvey's vision of empowerment and unity that still resonates, a symbol of the indomitable spirit of this Caribbean nation."