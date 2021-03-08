Spaniard Feminists Confront Far-Right on Women's Day

The demonstration, called by the Students Union to mark International Women's day, had been prohibited by the authorities last week, alleging health measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spaniard feminists clashed on Monday with far-right groups at the Puerta del Sol square in Madrid. The authorities reported one injured thus far.

The demonstration, summoned by the Students Union to mark International Women's day, had been prohibited by the authorities last week, alleging health measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Las dos mujeres que han provocado incidentes en la Puerta del Sol con gestos y consignas franquistas ante una convocatoria del @SindicaEstudian, son dos conocidas militantes de VOX reincidentes, que ya fueron propuestas para ser sancionadas por apología franquista. pic.twitter.com/P4CTGpYKia — Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) March 8, 2021

"The two women who have provoked incidents in Puerta del Sol with gestures and Francoist slogans in front of a call of the @SindicaEstudian

are two known militants of VOX repeat offenders, who have already been proposed to be sanctioned for a pro-Franco apology."

However, as other demonstrations have been allowed recently, including one of the fascist groups and COVID-19 deniers without masks, the feminist movement warned that the decision was an attempt to seize the movement and its demands and urged women across the country to take to the streets.

Feminists in all autonomous communities rallied for their rights despite a political campaign launched on Monday by far-right party VOX under the slogan "This Feminism Is Violence." According to its leader Santiago Abascal, it "demonstrates that the left has turned feminism into a violent movement."