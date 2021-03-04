Women's Day Rallies Banned in Madrid, Feminists Fight Back

In recent months, several demonstrations in Madrid occurred which did not raise concerns over health measures, including a rally last January 23 when almost 1,500 COVID-19 deniers took to the streets, mostly without masks.

The Delegation of the Government of Spain in Madrid banned all demonstrations on March 7 or 8 during Women's Day, alleging health measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has sparked widespread criticism since other rallies, even fascist groups, have been allowed in previous months.

"I have decided to prohibit for public health reasons all the demonstrations and concentrations called because we are at a time where the Community of Madrid continues to be one of the territories in Spain with the highest rate of infections, as well as hospitalized people, well above the national average," said Delegate José Manuel Franco.

En España la delegación de gobierno en Madrid (PSOE) no va a permitir manifestaciones el 8M pero hizo como si nada con las de Nazis y fascistas. https://t.co/rAlqOODCt0 — Nicolás Fuentes (@NicoFuentesNava) March 4, 2021

"In Spain, the government delegation in Madrid (PSOE) will not allow demonstrations on 8M but did as if nothing with those of Nazis and fascists."

It is estimated that at least 104 demonstrations had been summoned in Madrid's Community next Sunday, and about 60,000 people would participate. This as Madrid remains at extreme risk level.

In recent months, several demonstrations in Madrid occurred which did not raise concerns over health measures, including a rally last January 23 when almost 1,500 COVID-19 deniers took to the streets, mostly without masks. Feminists activists and organizations have denounced the decision as an attempt to seize the feminist movement, one of the country's largest. The feminist movement has rejected the decision and keeps its call for the March 8 demonstrations.