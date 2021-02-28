Irregularities Mark Election Day in El Salvador

A significant number of polling stations nationwide presented delays in their opening despite the voting process was scheduled to begin at 07.00 a.m.

El Salvador's Attorney General Raul Melara on Sunday warned of electoral irregularities, including reports of non-compliance with the opening hours of 38 voting centers.

One of the largest voting centers located in the Hipodromo boulevard in the capital registered a delay of more than 50 minutes. Officials explained that ballots and the electoral rolls of the 34 Voting Boards were not yet available.

The people most affected by these delays were the elderly voters, some of whom had arrived at polling stations in Mejicanos municipality since 05.00 am.

Representatives from the New Ideas (NI) ruling party also denounced inconveniences to enter voting centers for allegedly not having the corresponding credentials.

Long lines to vote for midterm elections in El Salvador. The slogan is to stop the authoritarianism of the government. Dem advancements are at stake and the people know it.



Video: Registration at a voting center in San Salvador



#28F #Elections2021inElSalvador https://t.co/CLlDRRbcKK — CISPES solidarity (@CISPES) February 28, 2021

A survey released by LPG Datos from the local outlet La Prensa Grafica showed that 23.6 percent of Salvadorans registered to vote had already done so by 12.00 a.m.

The turnout remained low during the first hours of the elections, representing 2.1 points lower than in the 2019 presidential election.

The elections take place in the midst of denunciations voiced by opposition sectors that accused the government of using public funds to campaign in favor of allied parties.