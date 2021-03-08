LATAM Marks International Women's Day Amid Pandemic

Women's rights advocates will take to the streets of Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and other countries to demand the end of sexism and femicides.

Latin American human rights advocates on Monday will mark International Women's Day with street mobilizations and virtual activities.

In Uruguay, gender activists called for decentralized rallies to avoid crowds. They will also require participants to maintain social distancing and to wear face masks.

Citizens will also take to Argentina's streets from 12h00 local time to demand effective measures against femicides and the judicial system with a gender perspective.

"This will be the first March 8 in Argentina after the approval of the Safe Abortion law, which was always one of our main claims on this date," feminist Milagros Regui tweeted.

"On this occasion, we will pay tribute to Ursula Bahillo, 18, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, a police officer, last month," she added and informed that the Buenos Aires march will reach the Congress headquarters.

On this international women’s day I wanna say rest in peace to all my sisters dying in my country and in all of Latin America to feminicide. It takes a different kind of strength to stand up in a culture so machista and violent. If we have to burn it all down we will. �� pic.twitter.com/u6O1BQYtNc — Sarai�� (@sarayiyiy) March 8, 2021

In Chile, the 8M Feminist Coordinator Committee called on citizens to hold a national strike and march in 80 points of the country. Protests in Santiago are called at different times and places to avoid crowds. "The Safe Abortion Law will be our main claim," the Committee stated and recalled that Congress has been debating a bill to decriminalize abortion for over two months without reaching an agreement. Since some Latin American countries have banned street mobilizations, social organizations will use alternative protest mechanisms such as decorating balconies with slogans supporting women's rights.