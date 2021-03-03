    • Live
Myanmar: At Least 38 Killed, Deadliest Day Since Feb.1 Coup

    Anti-coup protests in Myanmar marked a month on March 1, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @thewolfreports

Published 3 March 2021 (1 hours 49 minutes ago)
Myanmar marked on Wednesday its deadliest day of protests since the February 1 coup. At least 38  people were killed during demonstrations as the police fired live bullets at protestors.

The United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said that  the death toll was "shocking," and  there were "now more than 50 people dead since the coup started and many are wounded."

During a virtual briefing, the official explained that the video footage she had seen showed the police attacking unarmed civilians. "I saw today very disturbing video clips. One was showing the police beating a volunteer medical crew; they were not armed," Burgener pointed out.

According to the organization Save the Children, four minors died as witnesses said that the police opened fire on the protestors in the largest cities such as Yangon without noticing.

Moreover, Pope Francis condemned the killings via Twitter. "Sad news of bloody clashes and loss of life reaches us from Myanmar. I appeal to the authorities involved that dialogue may prevail over repression and ask the international community to ensure that the aspirations of the people of Myanmar are not stifled," the Pope said.

BBC, Al Jazeera
by teleSUR/esf-MS
