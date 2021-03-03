Myanmar: At Least 38 Killed, Deadliest Day Since Feb.1 Coup

The United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said that the death toll was "shocking," and there were "now more than 50 people dead since the coup started and many are wounded."

Myanmar marked on Wednesday its deadliest day of protests since the February 1 coup. At least 38 people were killed during demonstrations as the police fired live bullets at protestors.

Sad news of bloody clashes and loss of life reach us from Myanmar. I appeal to the authorities involved that dialogue may prevail over repression, and ask the international community to ensure that the aspirations of the people of Myanmar are not stifled. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 3, 2021

During a virtual briefing, the official explained that the video footage she had seen showed the police attacking unarmed civilians. "I saw today very disturbing video clips. One was showing the police beating a volunteer medical crew; they were not armed," Burgener pointed out.

According to the organization Save the Children, four minors died as witnesses said that the police opened fire on the protestors in the largest cities such as Yangon without noticing.

Moreover, Pope Francis condemned the killings via Twitter. "Sad news of bloody clashes and loss of life reaches us from Myanmar. I appeal to the authorities involved that dialogue may prevail over repression and ask the international community to ensure that the aspirations of the people of Myanmar are not stifled," the Pope said.