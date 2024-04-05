SouthCom to Have Presence at Argentina's Integrated Naval Base

"Milei, dressed as a colonial soldier... is determined to hand over Argentine natural assets," former Ambassador Castro said.

In the early hours of Friday, Argentine President Javier Milei and Gen. Laura Richardson, the commander of the U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom), held a meeting in Ushuaia, the southernmost city in this South American country.

During a speech to military personnel from both countries, the far-right politician reiterated his willingness to forge a "strategic alliance" with the United States and its allies, suggesting that SouthCom will participate in the "Integrated Naval Base."

Initially proposed by the administration of Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023), this naval base will include a port for ship repair and replenishment, This will be the closest facility to Antarctica and "the gateway to the white continent," Milei said.

The visit of the SouthCom commander to the Patagonia sparked criticism from Argentine personalities, who highlighted the far-right president's subordination to U.S. interests.

While the US wages a proxy war on Russia and tries to start a war with China, the US empire is also not-so-subtly threatening Latin America.



The US military's Southern Command (Southcom) is salivating over the region's natural resources, which US corporations want to exploit https://t.co/acJeSn7TvZ — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 31, 2022

"Milei, dressed as a colonial soldier to meet with the commander of the SouthCom -the partner of the British invader- is determined to hand over geopolitical, strategic, and exploitation control of our country’s resources and natural assets," said Alicia Castro, former ambassador of Argentina to the United Kingdom.

"We have already seen what the U.S. did when it cooperated in Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan... We saw how SouthCom, the CIA, and the School of the Americas participated and participate in all coups d'état in our region," she commented critically.

Nevertheless, Milei said that he will defend Argentine sovereignty "by building strategic alliances with those with whom we share a worldview."

On Tuesday night, Gen. Richardson landed in Buenos Aires to begin her third official visit to Argentina. During the past few days, she held meetings with senior officials from the Milei administration and with high-ranking military personnel.

According to U.S. official versions, these meetings aimed to deepen bilateral relations in terms of regional defense cooperation. As part of this, Presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni announced that the USS George Washington aircraft carrier will visit their country in May.

