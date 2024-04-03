Argentina: Operation Against Workers’ Protest Denounced

To provoke mass lay-offs in the State is to suppress fundamental rights of people and this is a conduct typified in our Penal Code. To violate the guarantee of stability foreseen in the Constitution tens of thousands of times provokes the suppression of other fundamental rights that the whole of society has,” Aguiar said.

On Wednesday, the secretary general of Argentina's state workers' association (ATE), Rodolfo Aguiar, denounced a police operation to prevent employees from entering agencies and ministries as part of a protest against dismissals.

They are filling public offices with police. There is no money to buy food or medicine, but there is money to repress, he said.

They put a human resources manager from one of the most powerful economic groups as Secretary of Labour (Julio Cordero). Javier Milei's government decided to outsource the adjustment. Now the chainsaw is in the hands of Techint (a multinational mainly dedicated to steel production), but we are going to fight, he added.

This day, the members of ATE arrived at their workplaces to carry out massive and simultaneous entries against the dismissals in the public administration, which over the weekend amounted to 11,000.

“To provoke mass lay-offs in the State is to suppress fundamental rights of people and this is a conduct typified in our Penal Code. To violate the guarantee of stability foreseen in the Constitution tens of thousands of times provokes the suppression of other fundamental rights that the whole of society has,” Aguiar said.

He also pointed out that the Executive is "dangerous and ruthless", and therefore anticipated "the repudiation of any act of repression that could be ordered from the Casa Rosada".

Among the institutions where a heavy police operation was deployed were the Office of the Chief of Staff, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Human Rights, the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism and the Scientific Pole.