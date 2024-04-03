Gen. Richardson Visits Argentina to Secure SouthCom Projects

The U.S. is concerned about the presence of Chinese investments in the Parana River, environmental sociologist Olsson recalled.

On Tuesday night, Gen. Laura Richardson, the head of the U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom), arrived in Buenos Aires, where she is scheduled to meet with officials from the administration of Argentine President Javier Milei to deepen cooperation in regional defense.

Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said that the SouthCom leader will meet with Chief of Staff Nicolas Posse, Defense Minister Luis Petri, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The visit is part of "the excellent relations that Argentina has been having with the United States," since Milei took office, Adorni said, mentioning that the USS George Washington aircraft carrier is also expected to visit Argentina in May.

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley indicated that this is Richardson's third visit to the South American country, with her main objective being the deepening of defense cooperation in the Western Hemisphere.

MORALES: "We remind head of US SOUTHCOM Laura Richardson that Latin America is not your backyard nor your estate to exploit natural resources. Faced with the new Yankee interventionist threat, we reiterate that the free peoples of the Patria Grande will defend their sovereignty." pic.twitter.com/kyu7tb0itD — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) January 24, 2023

"We are committed to working closely with Argentina so that our collaborative security efforts benefit our citizens, our countries, and our hemisphere in a lasting and positive way," the SouthCom commander said.

Richardson will also participate in a panel discussion on the integration of women in peacekeeping, defense, and security missions. She will then travel to Ushuaia in southern Argentina to interact with local military personnel to learn about their missions and the role they play "in safeguarding vital maritime routes for global trade."

The U.S. Embassy informed that Richardson will lead a ceremony to transfer a Hercules C-130H transport aircraft to the Argentine Air Force.

SOUTHCOM COMMANDER: CHINA MAKING INROADS



Commander of the US Southern Command Army General Laura Richardson told the House Armed Services Committee Tuesday that China’s investments in Latin America’s ports and infrastructure is a serious concern. “The PRC understands the… pic.twitter.com/O6fNHjOtsX — Knightsbridge Research (@KBR_Intel) March 13, 2024

Based on Richardson's previous statements, sociologist Juan Olsson recalled that the SouthCom leader traveled to Argentina due to the U.S. concern about the Chinese presence.

In the province of Neuquen, where the SouthCom already has a presence, Richardson proposes establishing “humanitarian bases.”

“Another of the central axes of her agenda is to guarantee U.S. control over the Parana River through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which means managing the region's main food outlet and controlling the traffic that involves Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil,” Olsson states, adding that the U.S. is trying to displace the Chinese presence in the ports of Lima and Tambues on the Parana River.

“Behind Richardson's visit to our country is the geopolitical dispute between two world models: Washington's intention to keep control of a unipolar world and its dispute with emerging powers that promote a multipolar world model,” he highlighted.