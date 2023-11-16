South Africa Asks ICC to Investigate Israeli Crimes in Gaza

In Gaza and the West Bank, 11,517 Palestinians have been killed and 32,000 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an investigation into Israel's war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

"We join many other countries and organizations in asking the ICC to investigate what is happening and, in fact, we can see with our own eyes in Israel," the president said in statements to the press.

Ramaphosa said that "war crimes are being committed" and brought up the case of the Al Shifa hospital, completely blockaded by Israeli forces, without water, electricity or food.

In this regard, Ramaphosa said that there is no precedent in the history of a war that has claimed the lives of so many innocent children in such a short time.

“We join many other countries and organisations in calling upon the ICC to investigate what we see unfolding with our own eyes in Israel. It’s clear that a war crime is under way. We call upon various countries to put pressure on Israel to immediately ceasefire.”



The president also denounced Israel's flagrant violation of international law. "We abhor what is happening in Gaza, which has become a concentration camp and a genocide," Ramaphosa said.

The South African president called on the international community to join forces for an immediate ceasefire and ensure the protection of civilians.

The South African government announced last week that it would withdraw all its diplomats from Israel for consultations in rejection of Israel's unbridled aggression against the Palestinian population of Gaza.