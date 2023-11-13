Israeli Military Siege Wipes Out Life in Gaza

Eyewitnesses reported that thousands of people fled Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa, as fighting reaches almost to its doors, although hundreds of patients remain inside.

Israel continues its military operations in Gaza as it maintains its siege of UN offices, schools and hospitals, where thousands of injured and displaced people are sheltering.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that it lost contact with the Al Shifa hospital complex, while another hospital in the Gazan capital, Al Quds, is no longer operational due to lack of fuel.

Eyewitnesses reported that thousands of people fled Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa, as fighting reaches almost to its doors, although hundreds of patients remain inside.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that some 3,000 doctors and patients are still in the hospital, along with nearly 20,000 displaced people sheltering there.

UN refugee agency for Palestinians has said that aid work is at a breaking point as the Israeli siege cuts off access to fuel https://t.co/IapSZIINxy pic.twitter.com/QTxQZVNAIW — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 13, 2023

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army confirmed that it is operating for the second consecutive day in the Al Shati refugee camp, in the northwest of Gaza City near the coast, and acknowledged the death of 44 of its troops since the beginning of the invasion of this coastal enclave.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohamad Shtayé, demanded today the opening of a new maritime humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to facilitate the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip, in addition to that of Rafah, on the border with Egypt.

Shtaye also said that the Palestinian authorities have already proposed the opening of such a corridor in the absence of sufficient aid to care for the population of Gaza, where more than 11,180 people have already died.

Hostilities near hospitals in #Gaza have intensified.



Critical infrastructure at Shifa was damaged, including water tanks, the oxygen station, cardiovascular facility and maternity ward.



Lives are hanging by a thread due to depleting fuel and vital medical supplies. More �� — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) November 13, 2023

For its part, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) denounced that one of its residences in southern Gaza received three direct hits the day before from naval bombardments by Israeli forces, which caused significant damage but no casualties.

The international organization recalled that its buildings and facilities currently house almost 780,000 displaced persons, who must be protected at all times.

Finally, it was learned that the Israeli Security Cabinet banned the broadcasting in that country of the Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen, under the pretext that its broadcasts were against the security of the State and would be blocked; an order was issued on Monday to confiscate its broadcasting equipment.