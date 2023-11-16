Mexicans Ask to End Genocide in Front of the Israeli Embassy

They lay on the floor pretending to be dead and placed a tarp on top of them with the names of Palestinian children murdered by the Zionist state

On Thursday, the Friendship and Common Platform for Palestine Support organizations gathered in front of the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City to denounce the murder of thousands of children at the hands of the Israeli occupation army.

The citizens lay on the floor pretending to be dead and placed a tarp on top of them with the names of Palestinian children murdered by the Zionist state between October 7 and 25.

"The only thing we want and dream of is for the genocide to end," said Lince, one of the women present at the unprecedented protest.

A representative of the friendship organization, Manuel Mavroleon, denounced that Mexican citizens "do not receive the true information about the conflict", which is why they promote this type of actions, and warned that it will be a contest "where the majority of victims are going to be children."

�� Malema (@Julius_S_Malema):



How do you b*mb a hospital?



Even if the President of Hamas ran into that hospital, you cannot b*mb that hospital.



How do you b*mb a refugee camp?



Even if Hamas ran into that refugee camp, you are in no position to b*mb that refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/74SWxhgkpf — H.Ali ꩜ (@19hassan49) November 16, 2023

"It's very sad because there are a lot of kids who are my age. Friends like me who have a life like me," said Fin, a young American woman who lamented the situation between Israel and Palestine.

Lince and Mavroleon harshly criticized Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for the decision not to break relations with Israel.

"We understand that the president is in a difficult situation. The United States demands that Mexico not take action on the matter or, rather, to take action in favor of Israel," the Friendship activist stated, adding that he is very disappointed that a president "who calls himself leftist" does not take a clear position on a matter of international and human solidarity.

Lince opted for the breaking of commercial and diplomatic relations between Mexico and Israel even if it is not "forever but only as a provisional measure to pressure for the Israeli occupation to end and for us to have peace again."

Both social organizations will organize other protest actions this month. One of these will take place on Sunday, where Mexicans will march from the Israeli Embassy in Mexico to the Angel of Independence roundabout on Reforma Avenue.