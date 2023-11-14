Jordanian King Warns Against Any Scenario of Reoccupying Gaza

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigadessaid informed mediators of its readiness to release 50 women and children hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a 5-day cease-fire.

On Monday, King Abdullah II of Jordan stressed that any "scenario or thinking" of reoccupying parts of Gaza or establishing buffer zones there will exacerbate the crisis.

"This is unacceptable and constitutes an assault on Palestinian rights," the king said, stressing that a serious political process leading to the two-state solution must be launched.

He underlined the importance of the unity of Palestinian territories and supporting the legitimate authority, warning that Gaza should not be isolated from the rest of the Palestinian territories.

Denouncing the collective punishment, killing of civilians, and destruction of all vital facilities in Gaza, the Jordanian king reaffirmed the root of the crisis is the occupation and the deprivation of Palestinians of their legitimate rights.

This is what the economic heart of the #Gaza Rimal neighborhood looks like today! pic.twitter.com/bZ0WM391Mk — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) November 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said on Monday that it has informed mediators of its readiness to release 50 women and children hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a 5-day cease-fire.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, said that "Qatari mediators have made efforts to release Israeli detainees in exchange for releasing 200 Palestinian children and 75 women."

He stressed that the cease-fire should ensure a halt to hostilities and allow aid entry to people in the enclave. He emphasized that the continued Israeli ground, naval, and aerial aggression threatens the lives of the detainees held by them and by other armed Palestinian factions in Gaza.