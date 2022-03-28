Solidarity Caravans Demand an End to the US Blockade of Cuba

Solidarity actions with Cuba against the blockade took place in Canada, Bolivia, Finland, Panama, Mexico, Slovakia, Belize, Bahamas, El Salvador, Brazil, and the United States.

Solidarity movements with Cuba and representatives of associations of Cubans living abroad staged caravans this Sunday against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed since 1962 by the United States (U.S.) government against the Caribbean nation.

Through the social network Twitter, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said that "after a year of international solidarity caravans to demand the end of the U.S. blockade, the Bridges of Love with Cuba are multiplying all over the world".

He valued that thanks to these and other mobilizations, the call "End the Blockade" has become "a worldwide clamor that is growing in the face of injustice".

According to messages disseminated through Twitter by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there were solidarity actions in cities in Argentina, Canada, Bolivia, Guatemala, the Åland Islands (Finland's territory), Panama, Mexico, Slovakia, Belize, Bahamas, El Salvador, Brazil, and the United States.

In addition to demanding an end to that inhumane policy, which undermines the welfare of the Cuban people, the 243 unilateral restrictive measures imposed on Cuba during the Donald Trump Administration (2017-2021) and maintained by the current U.S. President, Joe Biden, were also rejected.

Therefore, among others, demands were raised for the resumption of flights from U.S. territory to all Cuban provinces, the reestablishment of remittances and the elimination of obstacles to family reunification.

As has happened in recent calls, this Sunday's global mobilization supported the campaign to raise funds and send powdered milk to Cuban pediatric hospitals.

From Mexico, where he is, the activist and coordinator of the Bridges of Love project, Cuban-American professor Carlos Lazo, urged to continue uniting all those who love and build to put an end to the economic war policy of the White House against Cuba.