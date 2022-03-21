Conference on US-Cuba Relationship Took Place in New York

Participants from various countries emphasized the need to end the US blockade against Cuba and build a better understanding between these two nations.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked on Monday people who participated in the International Conference for the Normalization of Relations between the United States and Cuba.

This event, which took place in New York City on March 19 and 20, was attended by solidarity groups from the U.S., Canada, Colombia, and South Africa. It was a great opportunity to discuss the reality of Cuba and the policy of hostility that the U.S. government carries out against the island

Diaz-Canel expressed that the demand for the end of the U.S. blockade against Cuba united over 150 participants who joined the event and advocated a better understanding between these two nations.

Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez acknowledged the constant expressions of solidarity and friendship expressed at the event and the reiterated call for an end to the economic blockade.

An important International Conference on normalization of US-Cuba relations was held in New York with sound expressions of solidarity and friendship.



Participants called for an end to the blockade and a respectful relation between both nations.

Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Carlos Fernandez remarked that the U.S. government, in addition to exercising a policy of hostility against Cuba, has set out to consolidate its role as an obstacle to the ties between their respective peoples.

Carlos Lazo, founder of the Bridges of Love project, said that the meeting was aimed at building a common front of solidarity organizations and people of good will to put a prompt end to the criminal policy against the people in Cuba.

Participants also discussed ways to fight anti-Cuban propaganda and to divulge the reality of Cuba, as well as the participation of women in society and gender equity.