Cuba: President Denounces US Immigration Policy

On Friday, the Cuban President denounced U.S. immigration policy towards the island.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned via Twitter U.S. immigration policy towards Cuba. He said that the U.S. position on the island represents a destabilization mechanism to the country.

The President wrote that Washington's policy encourages the population to carry out illegal and irregular migration flows. He added that this posture is part of its traditional destabilizing policy and reflects the desire of using the population as the hostage of a hegemonic and hostile ambition against the country.

The Cuban government denounced in past days that these abusive migratory provisions of the White House, violate the bilateral commitments and represent a burden for transit nations to U.S. territory.

During a press briefing, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said that intended to create discomfort among Cuban people, the U.S. seeks to delay the processing of new visas in the embassies accredited in the Cuban capital.

El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, denunció hoy que la política migratoria de Estados Unidos con respecto a Cuba constituye una herramienta de desestabilización contra la isla. #YoSigoAMiPresidente #Telemayabeque#CubaVive pic.twitter.com/6eN5IwfLDo — Telemayabeque (@Telemayabeque) March 25, 2022

Cuba's president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, denounced today the United States' migratory policy with respect to Cuba which constitutes a tool of destabilization against the island.

The announcement recalled the U.S. denial to process the 20 thousand annual visas that it stipulated in bilateral agreements. On the other hand, the North American country continues to reinforce the economic blockade that affects the standard of living of the population.