Cuba Will Continue Supporting ALBA-TCP: President Diaz-Canel

The Cuban President recalled that this Alliance offers great potentialities for Latin American countries' development and solidarity-based integration.

On Wednesday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified his country's commitment to support the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP). He said that in a meeting held with the ALBA-TCP Secretary Sacha Llorenti in Havana.

“This Alliance offers great potentialities for Latin American countries' development and solidarity-based integration,” Diaz-Canel recalled and thanked the ALBA-TCP for condemning the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

“Being received by the Cuban President is an honor and a privilege,” Llorenti pointed out and agreed with Diaz-Canel on the ALBA-TCP growing relevance for Latin America.

The meeting was also attended by ALBA-TCP officials Wendy Viteri Paredes and Edith Peraza, Cuban Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Josefina Vidal, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MINREX) Director for South America Carlos de Cespedes.

The emblematic Freedom Park hosted the commemoration of the 34th anniversary of Cuito Cuanavale battle.

Minister @NathiMthethwaSA chaired the event. Delegates from @EmbassyCubaZA, the Diplomatic Corp, ANC, SACP, NEHAWU, SADTU, NUM, @SaFocus & Graduates in Cuba also participated. pic.twitter.com/WWr6wymlxf — EmbassyCuba_in_ZA (@EmbassyCubaZA) March 24, 2022

On Tuesday, Llorenti also talked with Cuban Agriculture Vice Minister Maury Hechavarria, with whom he agreed to draw up strategies to strengthen Latin American food sovereignty.

In the coming days, the ALBA-TCP Secretary will also hold meetings with representatives of the ministries of foreign trade, tourism, and foreign investment, as well as with members of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) and the Youth Communist Union (UJC).

Founded as an alternative to the U.S.-controlled free trade agreements, the ALBA-TCP encompasses Antigua & Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, and Venezuela.