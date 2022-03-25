Iran’s Support to Venezuela, Cuba Undermines US Sanctions

The head of the U.S. Southern Command admits that Iran's support for Cuba and Venezuela has undermined the effect of Washington's sanctions against these countries.

US General Laura Richardson, head of the Southern Command, in a session before Congress, stressed Thursday that Iran is expanding its economic and security relationships with Cuba, Bolivia and Venezuela, allowing it to defy sanctions by Washington and its allies.

Before the Senate Armed Services Committee, General Richardson indicated that "Iran expanded economic and security cooperation with Venezuela, Cuba, and Bolivia through fuel transfers, barter, basic foodstuffs and military assistance, reducing the effects of U.S. sanctions."

Gen. Richardson specified that Iran's support through the exchange of goods has been particularly important in helping the Venezuelan government, presided by Nicolás Maduro, to evade sanctions.

Venezuela and Iran, two countries united by a common vision of international relations and victims of coercive measures by the United States and its allies, have had diplomatic ties for over 70 years. These ties became of strategic relevance with the arrival of the late Commander Hugo Chávez to power in Venezuela in 1999, who built a bridge between their revolutions, the Bolivarian (of Venezuela) and the Islamic (of Iran).

Within the framework of the Tehran-Caracas strategic alliance, Iran sent tankers loaded with gasoline and additives to Venezuela to supply the South American nation, plunged into a severe fuel shortage as a result of illegal U.S. coercive measures.

Likewise, Havana and Tehran, after the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, maintain a strategic alliance and bilateral cooperation ties in energy, housing, trade, industry, education, agriculture, science and technology, and culture, among other sectors.

Both countries have supported each other in different circumstances and condemned the aggressive measures of U.S. imperialism against them.