Social Movements in Argentina Express Support for Government

A dozen of movements are expected to join a mobilization in support of the Government.

Argentine social organizations led by Movimiento Evita expressed their support to President Alberto Fernández amid the internal crisis that broke out among the different sectors that make up the government coalition after the defeat in last Sunday's primary elections.

They also made a call for a mobilization called under the slogans "Fuerza Alberto" and "for the unity of the Frente de Todos," scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

A dozen movements that are part of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy (Utep) are expected to join at 15:00 local time.

The union secretary of the Union of Workers of the Popular Economy and president of the Federation of Worker Cooperatives Evita, Gildo Onorato, said that the objective in this very critical moment is to show the popular support to President Alberto Fernandez and to mark the need for unity in the Frente de Todos coalition.

Mañana todos y todas a Plaza de Mayo a bancar la unidad del Frente de Todos ����☀️



¡Fuerza Alberto! pic.twitter.com/oSurrqEa3X — Movimiento Evita (@MovimientoEvita) September 15, 2021

"Tomorrow everyone to Plaza de Mayo to support the unity of Frente de Todos. Strength Alberto!"

The convening organization Movimiento Evita in a statement released on Wednesday, states that throughout the country, they express their support, which they called forceful, for Fernandez, describing as self-critical, conciliatory and rational the message of the president after the result of the primary elections.

However, they urge the government of the Frente de Todos to listen to the demands of the Argentine people, stating that discord does little to help the reconstruction of a country that is going through one of the worst crises in history, they said.

Likewise, the communiqué calls for the need for strong leadership that in turn expresses the need for economic and social dialogue that will allow finding a way out of the current crisis along with work and production.