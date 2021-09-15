Argentina: Interior Minister and Other Top Officials Resign

The Minister of Interior of Argentina, Wado de Pedro, offered his resignation to the President, Alberto Fernández, after the electoral defeat of the ruling party in the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Elections (PASO) held on September 12, sources told Sputnik.

"I put at your disposal my resignation from the position of Minister of the Interior of the Nation with which I have been honored since December 10, 2019," states the letter sent to the ruler and made public.

The head of the Interior Ministry, who during 2015 was the last Secretary General of the Presidency of the then head of state, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, stated in his letter that he heard the words of Alberto Fernández after learning the result of the primary elections, when "he raised the need to interpret the verdict expressed by the Argentine people."

In this sense, "I have considered that the best way to collaborate with this task is to place my resignation at your disposal," said De Pedro.

The official officiated as Minister of the Interior since the inauguration of the current Government in December 2019.

Wado de Pedro, 44 years old, is the son of people who disappeared during the last civic-military dictatorship (1976-1983).

Close to the former president, he is one of the co-founders of the movement that supports her, together with Cristina Fernández's son, Máximo Kirchner.

In the province of Buenos Aires, hours before, the entire cabinet of ministers offered their resignation to Governor Axel Kicillof, who is a supporter of the Government of Alberto Fernandez.

Later, two ministers of the Government of Alberto Fernandez, the Minister of Science and Technology, Roberto Salvarezza, and the Minister of Justice, Martin Soria, placed their posts at the disposal of the President together with two other high positions of the Executive.

"Yes, he has tendered his resignation", confirmed to Sputnik spokespeople of the Science and Technology Minister.

The executive director of the National Social Security Administration (Anses), Fernanda Raverta, and the executive director of the State's Comprehensive Medical Care Program for retirees and pensioners (PAMI), Luana Volnovich, also offered their resignations.

All these officials are close to Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner through her son, national deputy Máximo Kirchner.

The head of the Chamber of Deputies and one of the leaders of the coalition government, Sergio Massa, has summoned the officials who answer to him to a meeting this afternoon at the headquarters of the Frente Renovador party, which is part of the Executive.

The Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi, also offered his resignation to the President as soon as the defeat of the ruling coalition Frente de Todos was confirmed last Sunday in the primary elections. This was acknowledged by sources of the minister to Sputnik, indicating that this presentation was made in private.

This situation can be interpreted as a challenge from the vice-president to the president, with whom she formed a coalition, the Frente de Todos, to win the general elections that allowed them to reach the government in December 2019.

The Minister of Culture of Argentina, Tristán Bauer, similarly presented his resignation to President Alberto Fernández, following the decision taken by his colleagues in the same line.

All these resignations take place three days after the electoral fiasco suffered by the ruling party in the primary elections, when it lost in 18 of the 24 districts of the country, which may lead other ministers to resign.