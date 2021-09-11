Argentina: PASO Elections Will Have Strict Sanitary Protocols

This Sunday, when Argentines go to the polls as part of the process of primary elections for political parties to choose their candidates for the legislative branch, there will be for the first time a strong health protocol in place given the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new situation adds a question mark on how voters will proceed in the primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory elections, commonly known as PASO.

The Government of Argentina launched this Friday the Safe Elections Plan, which includes a series of measures and sanitary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The measures are preventive and include the figure of health facilitators, who will be in charge of ordering the entrance of voters, verifying the correct use of masks, and enforcing social distancing.

The "COVID-19 Prevention Health Protocol - National Elections 2021" was prepared jointly by the National Electoral Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior and the National Ministry of Health.

El Ministro del Interior @wadodecorrido convocó a la población del país suramericano a que concurra a las urnas con tranquilidad, ya que no hay riesgos, para ejercer su derecho al voto en las elecciones legislativas de medio término @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/EaKSLBlrG5 — Carolina Silvestre�� (@CaroSilvestre) September 10, 2021

"Elections #PASO2021 in Argentina.Minister of the Interior @wadodecorrido called on the population of the South American country to go to the polls calmly, as there are no risks, to exercise their right to vote in the mid-term legislative elections."

A total of 101,457 ballot boxes will be available throughout the national territory, which have been distributed together with the rest of the electoral material and the necessary sanitary kits so that more than 34 million Argentines can participate between 08:00 and 18:00 local time on the election day.

As for the security of the ballot boxes and the election, more than 90 thousand members of the Armed Forces and the security forces will be assigned to guarantee the development of the elections.

This Sunday's electoral process takes place two months before the legislative elections of next November 14, and on this occasion, voters will vote for the pre-candidates presented by the political parties in order to define the candidates.

On Sunday, the subway and pre-metro network, the Public Bicycle System, buses and trains will also operate free of charge starting early in the morning.