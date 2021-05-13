    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Palestine

Social Media Accuses Israel of Using Chemical Weapons

  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged there will be more violence in the coming days, as ground troops are being deployed at the border with Gaza.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged there will be more violence in the coming days, as ground troops are being deployed at the border with Gaza. | Photo: Twitter/@AyaIsleemEn

Published 13 May 2021 (4 hours 59 minutes ago)
Opinion

Hundreds of social media users warned via Twitter that Israel's Defense Ministry (IDF) had used the highly toxic white phosphorus in Gaza. The IDF denied the claim, but experts say that such a deadly chemical is a part of Israel´s arsenal.  

Several accusations of the use of chemical weapons by Israel against Gaza residents appeared on social media on Thursday, as some media outlets quote Palestinian officials confirming the information.

RELATED:

'Only the US Can Resolve Israeli-Palestinian Tension', EU says

According to Cuban news agency Prensa Latina, "Israel fired poisonous gas rockets against Gaza, an official Palestinian source confirmed." This gas allegedly caused "an undetermined number of people dead asphyxiated by the chemicals," and were admitted to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex,  reported the Palestinian areas agency WAFA.

Hundreds of social media users warned via Twitter that Israel´s Defense Ministry (IDF) has used the highly toxic white phosphorus in Gaza. The claim was denied by the IDF but experts say that such a deadly chemical is a part of Israel's arsenal. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged there will be more violence in the coming days, as ground troops are being deployed at the border with Gaza. According to the Palestine Health Minister, as of Thursday, the bombing has killed at least 69 people including 17 children. 

Tags

Palestine-Israel conflict Chemical weapons

People

Benjamin Netayahu

Prensa Latina, WAFA, Newsweek
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.