Slovenia Announces That It Will Recognize the Palestinian State

The Slovenian Government announced on Thursday the recognition of the State of Palestine through a proposal that will send the Parliament for a decision scheduled for next Tuesday.

"Today, the government has taken the decision to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state," Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said at a press conference after the session in which the proposal was adopted.

He explained that his government recognized Palestine "with the 1967 borders or with the borders that the parties concerned agree on in a future peace agreement."

According to Golob, "today is the time for the whole world to work in one direction: it is the one that leads to lasting peace in the Middle East and is in the direction of two States", Israel and Palestine.

In June, Slovenia will join Sweden, Norway, Ireland, and Spain in recognising Palestine as an independent state.



"The decision is a message to both parties, we want the attacks to stop as soon as possible and the hostages to be released as soon as possible," Golob said.

He assured that the recognition "is a message of peace" and seeks to exert pressure to reach a ceasefire.

The former Yugoslav republic, a member of the European Union (EU) since 2004, joins Spain, Norway and Ireland, which announced the recognition of the State of Palestine last Tuesday.