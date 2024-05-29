Algeria Circulates Draft Resolution for a Ceasefire in Gaza

The draft resolution, demands that all parties respect the ceasefire and the surrender of hostages and prisoners by both sides.

On Wednesday, Algeria had a resolution culminating in a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The motion was proposed by the UN Security Council, which also seeks to stop the growing Zionist offensive in Rafah.

The draft resolution, obtained on Wednesday afternoon by The Associated Press, also demands that all parties respect the ceasefire and the surrender of hostages and prisoners by both sides.

Some diplomats said they expected a quick vote, even on Wednesday." We hope it can be done as quickly as possible because life is at stake," Chinese Ambassador Fu Cong told reporters.

For her part, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said: "We are waiting to see you and then we will react". It should be remembered that the United States has vetoed multiple resolutions demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

BREAKING| Algeria's⁩ ambassador to the UN tells reporters after UNSC consultations on Rafah, that they will circulate this afternoon a short and decisive draft resolution to stop the killing in Rafah.



Algeria circulates to the members of the UN security council a draft… pic.twitter.com/StrF8az7qi — Palestine and MENA Info Center (@PALMENA_IC) May 29, 2024

The draft resolution calls for compliance with previous Security Council resolutions calling for the opening of all border crossings and humanitarian access to the 2.3 million people of Gaza who desperately need food and other assistance.

It also demands the immediate cessation of shelling in the Rafah area, which is inhabited by more than 2 million displaced Palestinians. In addition, he points out the problems facing the Gazan population, such as famine and the proliferation of diseases.

Israel, for its part, has stepped up air strikes on Rafah, sowing chaos and destruction in its wake. For example, on Sunday night, Zionist attacks caused a fire that razed tents in a camp for displaced Palestinians west of Rafah, killing 45 people and injuring more than 100.